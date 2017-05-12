Dear Abby: With parents gone, truth can be told about brothers’ crimes

One aunt keeps asking why and insisting I should make amends. Abby, one brother went to jail for murder, and both of them are child molesters. Neither is a person I would want in my house. They have stolen from me, and there’s no love lost between any of us.

I’m not good at lying and don’t know what to say. Is there a way to ask them to stop asking about my brothers without telling them anything? I don’t want to be rude. — FAMILY DRAMA

DEAR FAMILY DRAMA: You could tell these people the subject is closed, but they may not respect your wishes. Frankly, I can’t understand why you feel it would hurt your two (dead) parents if the truth was told. They are beyond caring now, and if people knew what your brothers are capable of -- murder, theft and child molesting -- they might prefer to protect themselves by also distancing themselves. I know I certainly would.

