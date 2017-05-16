Dear Abby: Classic meatloaf is comfort food that warms generations

DEAR JENNA: I’m pleased to share that recipe once again. I have made it and we love it, too. Now that you have mentioned it, when I go to the market later, I’ll pick up the ingredients and make it for dinner tonight. The leftovers make wonderful sandwiches! This recipe is part of my cookbooklet set, which has recipes for appetizers, soups, salads, vegetable side dishes, main courses and delicious desserts. The set can be ordered by sending your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $14 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby -- Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. By the way, the cookbooklet set also contains a tasty recipe for turkey meatloaf for those who have sworn off red meat, which clearly I haven’t.

MEATLOAF

2 lbs. ground beef

1 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/3 cup ketchup

1/3 cup water

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 eggs

Pepper to taste

Salt, if desired

4 strips bacon, if desired

Heat oven to 350 F.

In large bowl, combine all ingredients except bacon. Shape into a loaf; place in 9-by-5-inch pan. Arrange bacon strips on top of meat mixture, if desired. Bake for 60 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

DEAR ABBY: I have been dating “Brian” for five months. We are very compatible and have discussed spending the rest of our lives together. He is 54; I am 59.

The deal breaker for me is his “daughter” (“Allison”), who is actually the daughter of a friend of his. Allison and Brian’s two grown sons grew up together. She’s 24.

Allison no longer hangs out, talks with or visits Brian’s sons, but she is close to Brian. She has no girlfriends, no male friends and she’s estranged from her parents. Brian helps her with school projects, they go to lunch, walk on the beach, text/talk on the phone, go on bike rides, go hiking, etc. He tells me he’s a father figure to her.

I have met Allison and I think her behavior is a little too flirtatious for a daughter/father relationship. She also made a couple of inappropriate comments to me during our first meeting. When I mention to Brian that I don’t think it’s a healthy “friendship,” he becomes defensive. Should I bow out now and cut my losses, get to know Allison better, or tell Brian it’s me or her? -- THIRD WHEEL OUT WEST

DEAR THIRD WHEEL: Brian seems like a nice, caring person. You have known him for only five months. I vote for standing pat a while longer and making an effort to befriend Allison. If she’s truly as alone as you describe, she could use an older, more-experienced woman in her life. You might even find you like her rather than feel threatened by her. However, if that’s not feasible, you can always cut your losses and run, but not right now.

