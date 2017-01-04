Sustainability showcase headed to Expo

The event will be Jan. 20-21 at the Expo Center in Lebanon.

In addition to shopping with local vendors and seminars with local experts, Batch & Bushel Showcase will include live music, children’s activities and food vendors.

The public is invited to come spend a day learning ways to shrink their environmental footprint while boosting their family’s health and wellness.

Whether a pro or just beginning, the Batch & Bushel Showcase will have something for everyone. Those who are new to the self-sustaining lifestyle can see the benefits of being part of the sustainability and urban homesteading movement.

Wilson County, where more than half of the land is still used for legacy farming and agriculture, is an ideal setting for Batch & Bushel.

As an agricultural community, Wilson County residents believe in preserving the traditions of local foods, farmer’s markets, home gardens and supporting local businesses.

The event is for those who have a passion for the land around them and take their stewardship of the environment seriously.

This year’s event is the first of what will be an annual, regenerative lifestyle event that features the best in local food producers, gardening techniques and equipment and sustainable family farm living.

The headlining sponsor for the Batch & Bushel Showcase is Tri Green, the community sponsor is the city of Lebanon, the artisan sponsor is Walker Creek, platinum sponsor is State Farm agent Charlie Brooks. Bates Ford and Bates Equipment will sponsor music, and the Southern lifestyle market sponsor is Southern Bank of Tennessee.

Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and younger get in free. For more information, call 615-444-3952.