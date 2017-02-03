Nashville Lawn & Garden Show to feature Wilson County’s best

The four-day, indoor show will display the theme, “Plant a Forest: Gardening for the Future” with garden displays, lectures, vendors, floral designs and some special features for children.

Several Wilson County landscape and garden design companies will participate in the 2017 Nashville Lawn & Garden Show. Drew Heering with Living Stone; Chris Agee with Living Stone; Austin Fry with Masters Landscaping, Mike Pruitt with Masters Landscaping; David Wills with Ponds by David; Kyle Tuggle with Gardens on Main, Jason Moles with Gardens on Main; and Bob Chappin with Gardens on Main all took part in a recent planning meeting for the show.

“With this year’s show, we will showcase the traditional gardens our visitors have come to love, in addition to new ideas in sustainability, gardening for those living in urban areas, and even ways in which our next generation can become involved in gardening, recycling, and preserving the landscape,” said Randall Lantz, co-manager of the Nashville Lawn & Garden Show. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the 2017 show.”

Show times are March 2-4 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and March 5 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. A wine festival will be held Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. Identification will be checked before entry into the wine festival.

The centerpiece of the Nashville Lawn & Garden Show is the walk-through, interactive garden displays from some of Middle Tennessee’s top landscape and gardening companies. An extensive schedule of free lectures from guest experts and the Davidson County Master Gardeners are offered each day on a variety of topics ranging from beekeeping to edible gardens.

For shoppers and green thumbs alike, the marketplace is filled with more than 150 vendors with 250 exhibit booths offering of a variety of plants, seeds, home décor, gardening equipment, books, and free advice for your next gardening project. The region’s top floral designers showcase their talents in the floral design gallery.

Now in its 28th year, the Nashville Lawn & Garden show is Tennessee’s largest and most popular annual gardening event. More than 18,000 people from around the mid-south region visit the show each year. The family friendly show is indoors and is fully handicapped accessible. On-site parking is available and shuttles are provided. The address for the event is 500 Wedgewood Ave. in Nashville.

A general admission ticket to be used any day of the show may be purchased for $12. For children younger than 12, tickets are $2 for a day general admission; for seniors 65 and older, tickets are $11 for one-day general admission, or a four-day pass may be purchased for $20.

For more information, purchase tickets or sign up for an email newsletter, visit nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com.