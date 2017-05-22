Fair Board elects new officers

The fair is operated by a 300-member board and executive committee that consists of the officers and Joe Holbrook, Donnie Steed, Terry McPeak, Lyndon LaFevers, Johnny Webb and David Hale. In addition to the board, about 700 other volunteers operate the fair and make it possible each year.

The election was necessary due to the recent death of Hale Moss, who served as president since its inception in 1979. The new Wilson County Fair Board officers are vice president Jimmy Comer, president Randall Clemons, (standing, from left) secretary Karen Johnson, fair manager Helen McPeak and treasurer Lynette Taylor.