Junior Finals rodeo comes to Lebanon for year two

All week, junior high school-aged competitors will compete in various events, including barrel racing and calf roping, at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

The competitors and their families aren’t the only ones coming from far away, though.

The rodeo also features a trade show with vendors from across the country. Slone Saddles is one such vendor.

Slone Saddles is a company based in Cuero, Texas. It is a family owned company that focuses on making saddles. It is the featured saddle provider at this year’s event.

“We go to all the national events,” said representative Lacy Biehunko. “The kids who won their events get to come pick out a saddle and have it shipped to them.”

Slone Saddles will be at the rodeo all week. Its booth is at the trade show inside the Wilson County Expo Center.

Another vendor visiting Wilson County for the rodeo is Aces and Eights Western Wear from Farina, Ill.

Aces and Eights is an equine equipment and apparel store that sells a wide variety of products for horse lovers.

“We’ve got everything from halters to hats to T-shirts,” said representative Karen Baylis. “We don’t really specialize in anything, just a little bit of everything.”

Aces and Eights will have a booth at the Wilson County Expo Center all week during the rodeo.

The rodeo will have events every day this week starting at 8 a.m. each day when a daily devotional will take place. There will also be rodeo competitions each day at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The trade show will be open each day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Expo Center.

The rodeo events cost $15 to watch. The trade show is free to anyone interested.

For more information, visit nhsra.com/junior-high-division.