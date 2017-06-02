Audience of One Productions plans two plays at Capitol Theatre this summer

“Peter Pan Junior” will run for three days in June and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” will run for seven days in July.

Angie Dee founded Audience of One in summer 2015. Dee wanted to bring Broadway-level productions to Wilson County.

“When I came to visit [the Capitol Theatre], I just saw Broadway on the stage,” said Dee.

Since its foundation, the company has put on three productions that began with “Into the Woods” in July 2015.

In 2016, two shows were featured, “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Christmas Carol.” “Beauty and the Beast” sold out two of its six shows.

In June, Lena Boyd will direct “Peter Pan Junior,” assisted by Dee. Children 5-14 years old will perform the play.

“I had so many young, competitive dancers who tried musical theater and fell in love with it,” said Dee. “I chose ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ as my summer show, and there was no place for young people in that show. I was like ‘I have to give my young performers a platform.’ I have performers as young as 7 who’ve been in our past productions, and they will now be starring in ‘Peter Pan Junior.’”

The show will run from June 22 through June 24 at 6 p.m. each day. Tickets to the show costs $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older.

In July, high school to college-age performers will put on the play, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” Dee will direct the play.

“’Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ is the most amazing show I feel like I’ve ever had the honor to direct,” said Dee.

There will be 10 shows for the play. Due to a flood of talent, there will be two different casts to play the parts.

“After the last three shows we did, I feel like we’ve developed a little bit of a reputation,” said Dee. “The amount of talent we had allowed me to do two casts. Each individual actor will bring his or her own experiences and techniques to this. For that reason, I tell everyone they should come to the show twice to see both casts.”

The show will run from July 20-23, July 25 and July 27-29. It will be shown at 7 p.m. on each day except July 23 when there will be a 3 p.m. matinee. On July 22 and July 29, there will also be a show at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older.

Anyone interested in either show may purchase tickets at the theater box office or at prod1.agileticketing.net.