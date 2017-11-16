Lebanon woman wins state art competition for second year in a row

Nancy Bush won the state title after winning the qualifying round at the Wilson County Fair and then again at the regional level. The prize for winning the state was a ribbon and money.

There are 12 FCE clubs in Wilson County and more than 500 members in Tennessee.

Bush won the competition last year with a painting of a woman titled “Lady in Pink.” This year’s winning painting was a painting of a bison.

“I love painting pictures of peoples’ precious pets,” said Bush. “If anyone’s interested in getting a painting done by me, they can certainly contact me.”

Bush has painted and taught painting for 10 years.

When asked if she would compete next year, Bush responded, “Oh yes. I’m just trying to figure out what to paint next.”

Anyone interested in getting a picture painted of their pet, or more information on the FCE club can contact Bush at bobandnan1944@att.net.