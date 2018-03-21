Local teen is this year’s Face of Nashville Fashion Week

Nashville Fashion Week will be April 3-7. It began in April 2011 as a celebration of Nashville’s fashion and retail community and its array of creative talent. Ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the Nashville Fashion Forward Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which gives an annual award to advance the career of select local talent with demonstrated experience in a fashion-related field.

Rothe is featured on a billboard and several advertisements for Nashville Fashion Week.

Rothe lives in Lebanon now, although she used to live in Mt. Juliet. She’s modeled for two years and worked with well-known photographers like Emma Summerton and Brett Warren.

She’s currently signed with AMAX Talent and Creative Management in Nashville.

“Molly is one of our most promising new faces,” said Ginny Maxwell, director of scouting and development for AMAX Talent. “Her skill in front of the camera is extremely impressive, especially for someone her age. We are thrilled that she was chosen as the face of Nashville Fashion Week this year, and we are confident that this is only the beginning of her journey.”

Rothe’s mom, Stephanie Rothe, said her daughter found a passion for modeling and fashion since she started two years ago.

“She is happy to be the face of Nashville Fashion Week this year,” said Rothe’s mom, Stephanie Rothe. “Molly is homeschooled and is hoping for a career in modeling and fashion. She is easy to spot around town because she stands 6 feet 1 ½ inches tall. In her spare time, she loves to play her ukulele, write poetry, draw, shop for unique clothing and play with her adorable Akita puppy named Prince.”

Depsite her success, Molly Rothe said there’s more to beauty than just the surface.

“Beauty isn’t about looks; it’s about kindness,” she said.