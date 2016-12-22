Garjio Garrido, Ferrando Pea ranked in Oracle/ITA Preseason Ratings

Garjio Garrido posted three singles victories en route to the semifinals at the ITA Southeast Championships in September in Georgetown, Ky., the only fall event for the Phoenix.

She posted a 6-1, 6-2, victory over Asbury University’s Sarah Beth Alford and won 6-4, 6-1, versus Georgetown College’s Lauren Fazenbaker. In the quarterfinals Garjio Garrido won a super tiebreaker against Campbellsville University’s Kaede Amano before falling in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 1-6, to eventual champion Isabella Dale from the University of the Cumberlands.

Garjio Garrido and Ferrando Pea lost in the semifinals at the ITA Southeast Championships, posting two wins along the way. The duo defeated Jaclyn Jewell and Hannah Wampler from the University of the Cumberlands, 8-6, and won 8-4 over Campbellsville’s Amano and Bolor Enkhbayer before dropping an 8-5 decision to Lindsey Wilson’s Maria Prados Cid and Alex Shchipakina.