A chili supper and silent auction will be held for Southside’s baseball team at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at College Hills Church of Christ. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the school office, from any player or at the door. Call coach Jamie Forsyth at 615-456-8853 for more information.

LGSA online registration open

Registration for the 2017 Lebanon Girls Softball Association is now open through Feb. 24 at www.lebanongirlssoftball.com. In-person signups will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 21 and 28 at the LGSA’s Baird Park clubhouse. Registration is $80 for all age groups except pee wee, which is $30. The fastpitch softball league is open to girls ages 4-14. For more information, email lebanongirlssoftball@gmail.com or call Amanda Lester at 615-456-9180.

Middle Tennessee Shock seeks Wilson County home school girls for fastpitch softball team

The Middle Tennessee Shock softball organization is forming a high school home school girls’ fastpitch softball team for the upcoming high school season. The head coach will be Jamie Bone. Players in grades 8-12 will be accepted. For more information call or text Bone at 931-580-5855.