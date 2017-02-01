Baseball radio broadcast schedule set for 2017

All home contests and all Mid-South Conference games are set for broadcast on 98.9 FM WANT or 1490 AM WCOR and always at www.GoCumberlandAthletics.com.

The radio schedule also includes all postseason games in the Mid-South Conference Championships, NAIA Championship Opening Round and Avista-NAIA World Series. Mitch Walters returns for his 20th season as the “Voice of Cumberland Baseball.”

The broadcast schedule will begin Feb. 14 against Freed-Hardeman at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium. The four-game series versus Clarke on Feb. 24-25, a single game against Tennessee Wesleyan on March 1 and a pair of doubleheaders on March 3-4 versus Indiana Wesleyan and Lourdes are also set for broadcast.

Cumberland will open Mid-South Conference action March 10-11 at Campbellsville and play road league series at Lindsey Wilson (March 24-25) and Pikeville (April 14-15). The Phoenix will host conference series against Georgetown College (March 17-18), the University of the Cumberlands (March 31-April 1) and Shawnee State (March 21-22) along with a three-game non-conference weekend series versus Georgia Gwinnett (April 7-9).

Other midweek contests on the broadcast schedule include Talladega (March 14, doubleheader), Brescia (March 21), Stillman (April 4), Bethel (April 5), Martin Methodist (April 11) and Bryan (April 18).

All but three of the other scheduled games this season not broadcast on the radio will be streamed at www.GoCumberlandAthletics.com, with Walters also handling play-by-play duties for those as well, which includes this weekend’s games in Mississippi against William Carey and Missouri Baptist. Links for all of the audio broadcasts may be found on the front page at www.GoCumberlandAthletics.com.