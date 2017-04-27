logo

Lebanon High baseball

Blue Devils drop series to Station Camp

Staff Reports • Apr 27, 2017 at 6:06 PM

Lebanon dropped a District 9-AAA series to Station Camp 9-1 Wednesday in Gallatin and 7-3 at Brent Foster Field on Tuesday night.

The Bison jumped to an early lead Wednesday and added four scores in the fourth.

Nick Sanders, Lathon Whitttington and Dalton Squires each had a hit for Lebanon.

Station Camp also had a fast start Tuesday and the Bison finished with six stolen bases.

Luke Bradshaw, Clayton Thorne and Jonathan Presley picked up a hit apiece for the Blue Devils.

Lebanon played at DeKalb County on Thursday night. The Blue Devils will play host to District 9-AAA regular-season champion Wilson Central in a makeup game at 7 p.m. Friday at Foster Field.

