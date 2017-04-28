Southside wins at Winfree Bryant 16-13

Saints catcher McKane Everett had two doubles, a single and a walk. Shortstop Eli Carson singled twice and doubled while second baseman Keaton Reese had three RBI on one single.

Starting pitcher Mason Reed singled while center-fielder Major Henley had two singles and two RBI. Third baseman Hunter Williams singled twice and walked while first baseman Quinn Long drove in a run on a double and a single.

Relief pitcher Wyatt Bowling doubled and singled while right-fielder Zach Grubbs singled.

Southside was coming off back-to-back road wins at Macon County and West Wilson.