Bears blank LaVergne on Senior Night

Jake Linville and Cade Hoppe each pitched two innings and Aiden Raines one, with Hoppe awarded with the win. The trio walked one and struck out seven.

Mt. Juliet amassed 11 hits and scored in every inning after the first.

Leadoff batter Eric Rice drove in four runs on three singles. Jack Simonson had three RBI and three runs scored on two singles while Trey Pruitt produced a pair of singles. Aaron Brown doubled for the game’s only extra-base knock as the Golden Bears improved to 17-11-1 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Murfreesboro for a 6 p.m. game at Riverdale on Tuesday night.