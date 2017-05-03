Baird rallies past FCS for Wilson County title

The Blue Devils improved to 22-1 and will advance to face Putnam County runner-up Upperman at 4:30 p.m. Monday while Friendship travels to Prescott South the same day. Monday’s winners will meet at Cumberland’s Woody Hunt Stadium for the area championship at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Baird built a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Friendship got a run in the second, took the lead with three in the third and went up 8-3 with four in the top of the fourth. But the Blue Devils batted around twice in the bottom of the fourth, getting seven hits, four walks and a hit batter to make a winner of reliever Dillon Goolsby, who cleared the bases with a three-run double in the big uprising.

Dent Dodson tripled twice, doubled and singled for the Blue Devils. Mitchell Bare and Jaylen Abston each drove in two runs on three singles while Amilio Jiminez hit a two-run double. Bryce Kelley collected an RBI on three singles while Brett Bowman knocked in a score on a triple and also singled. John Tomlinson singled hone a run while Jake Jewell singled.

Noah Tidwell and John Cain had RBI singles for Friendship. Camden Hayslip had two singles and Emmett Jernigan, Drew Porter and losing pitcher Jack Martin singled.