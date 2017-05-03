Friendship edged 3-2 by Knox Webb

Friendship, the visiting team, scored as Braden Reece and Tarver Hayslip hit back-to-back doubles. Ben Jamison singled in Hayslip.

Webb, the higher seed, countered with three on a bases-loaded double in the bottom half of the first off Justin Seagraves, who allowed four hits and three walks in six innings.

But Friendship got nothing the rest of the way as the Commanders fell into Friday’s third-place game against the Mt. Juliet Christian-Donelson Christian loser with a 23-11 record. Game time had not been determined early Wednesday night. Friendship will also play on the road in the East-Middle Region tournament opener next week.

Devils drop pair at Franklin County

WINCHESTER — Lebanon lost to host Franklin County 11-3 and Baylor 10-1 last Saturday.

Luke Bradshaw’s two-run homer staked Lebanon to a top-of-the-first-inning lead against Franklin County.

But three bottom-of-the-first singles put the Rebels in front and a Koby Foster home run added another tally in the second. Franklin County scored seven runs in the third

Brady Chappell pitched the first two innings and took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits. Franklin County finished with 16 hits.

Bradshaw, Thomas Bryan, Tyler Wiggins, Lathon Whittington and Eli McDearman had hits for the Blue Devils.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon again drew first blood with a run in the bottom of the first inning against Baylor.

But the Red Raiders tied the score in the top of the second, went ahead in the third and tacked on three in the fifth.

JaKeese Turner took the loss for Lebanon with four innings, allowing four runs on three hits.

Wiggins, McDearman, Nick Sanders, Clayton Thorne and Chase Birdwell had hits for the Blue Devils, who bounced back Tuesday with a 5-0 Senior Night win over Gordonsville.

Lebanon will bring a 14-15 record to Beech for the District 9-AAA tournament Friday. Win or lose, the Blue Devils will face either Station Camp or Gallatin on Saturday.

At Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet will battle Hendersonville at 4 p.m., followed by the host Wildcats against Portland at 7. Win or lose, Central, which has prom that night, will play at 11 a.m. Saturday with the other game to follow.