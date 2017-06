Lebanon players of the week

Lebanon shortstop/pitcher Nick Sanders holds a baseball player of the week certificate as John Greer Jr. holds a T-shirt. Sanders was on the mound for the Blue Devils’ 3-2 win over visiting District 9-AAA champion Wilson Central on April 28 as Lebanon scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning. He allowed seven hits while striking out two in a seven-inning complete game. The senior has performed in baseball, football and basketball during his Lebanon HIgh School career. They are joined by coach Eric Vetetoe.