The 25th annual Realtors Bass Classic will be held from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17 at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. Pre-registration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait & Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card at EMTAR, 2588 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, 615-758-9851. Entry fee is $90 per boat in advance or $100 on the day of the tournament. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed first prize of $1,200. For more information, phone Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flipper at 615-452-7719.

CU football hosts Thursday Night Lights June 22

Cumberland football will host a Thursday Night Lights camp on June 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field for rising freshmen to rising seniors. Cost is $45 per camper if registered by June 16 and $50 after that date. Campers will go through drills at their selected positions with Cumberland staffers and current players. Campers must bring a helmet, cleats and tennis shoes for the workouts. Helmets may be rented for $15 as well. Check-in for camp begins at 5 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field, which is located at 418 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Sign-up and pay for the camp at www.CumberlandCamps.com. For more information or questions, phone head coach Donnie Suber at 615-547-1251 or email dsuber@cumberland.edu.

Cumberland tennis camps in June, July

Cumberland tennis will host a pair of clinics this summer for ages 4-12 and 16-and-older with CU coaches Karen Martinez and Thiago Lins at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on campus. Camps are scheduled for June 26-29 (with a make-up date of June 30) as well as July 10-13 (with a make-up date of July 14) from 9-11 a.m. each day. Cost is $100 per week or $30 per day. Campers need to bring a tennis racquet (campers may also borrow a racquet if needed) and a water bottle. Camps are designed to take place at the same time with juniors and adults, permitting parents to interact with their children while they learn the game. Camps need a minimum of four players per class to take place. Contact Coach Martinez (karenmartinezbernal@hotmail.com) or Coach Lins (thiagolinstenis@hotmail.com) for more information or to sign-up.

Cumberland baseball adds hitting camp July 5-7

Cumberland baseball has added a hitting camp for July 5-7 from 9 a.m.-noon for ages 6-12 at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium. Cost is $75 per player for the three-day camp, which emphasizes techniques and philosophies of hitting from Phoenix coach and hall of famer Woody Hunt. Two other baseball camps are set for June 19-22 – pitching camp for ages 8-14 from 9 a.m.-noon and advanced fundamental camp for ages 13-18 from 1-4 p.m. All camp information and signups may be found at www.cumberlandcamps.com.

Wilson United Soccer signups begin July 15

Wilson United Soccer League’s first in-person registration of the fall season will begin at 9 a.m. July 15 at the league’s Castle Heights Soccer Complex. Visit Wilsonunited.org for more information.

Titans Youth Football Camp at MJ in July

Mt. Juliet is one of six locations for the inaugural Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp for ages 6-14. The camp, with USA Football coaches and former Titan players serving as instructors, will be at Mt. Juliet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-21. Visit www.prosportsexperience.com for more information.