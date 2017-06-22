Lebanon Blue 9-10 all-stars

The Lebanon Blue 9-10-year-old all-stars are off to a 2-0 start in the Little League area tournament at Gallatin Municipal Park. Team members are Tatum Bailey, Carter Bass, Brycen Cousino, Evan Driver, Carson Fox, Remaurion Jackson, Jordan Jewell, Zeb Major, Lincoln McFarland, Blake Meyer, Brady Pominville and Brody Reasonover. Cooper Hays is injured. Paul Jewell is the head coach with Chuck Reasonover and Brad Major the assistants. The Blue will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Westmoreland.