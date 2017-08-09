Lebanon wins twice, reaches final four

The Americans earlier edged Virginia 7-2.

The Tennessee champions will get a rematch with South Carolina, which handed the Americans their only loss 10-0 Monday, at 10 a.m. Thursday. South Carolina lost 3-2 to Alabama, now the final unbeaten team which will face once-beaten Arkansas at 10:30 a.m. The winners will meet at 5 p.m.

Lebanon jumped to a 3-0 first-inning lead as Jackson Lea doubled to right field and scored on Connor Gannon’s drive over the left-field fence. Brody Hays followed with a double to left and scored on Jaylen Abston’s singled to center.

Texas cut the margin to 3-2 in the bottom of the first. But Tennessee answered in the second on Wyatt Bowling’s infield single and Hays’ long RBI single to right.

The Texans caught the Americans 4-4 in the bottom of the second inning. But Lebanon came back in the third on doubles by Lea and Gannon. Hays’ line drive to left scored Gannon to make it 6-4.

Bryce Fuller’s home run and Brody Hall’s RBI groundout, scoring Bowling, widened the lead to 8-4. Lea’s single to center scored Jay Dillard to open a five-run lead before the Americans left the bases loaded in the top of the fourth.

Texas left two on in the bottom of the fourth before getting two runs in the fifth to draw within 9-6.

After the Americans left the bases full again in the top of the sixth, Texas could only muster a walk in the bottom half to send Lebanon to likely its deepest advancement ever in a national tournament.

Earlier, Forsyth’s single to left field scored Lea with the tie-breaking run in the fifth inning of Tennessee’s 8-7 win over Virginia, which had wiped out a 7-2 Lebanon lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Americans fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but tied the score on Hays’ two-run homer, with Lea on base, over the left-center field fence in the bottom of the frame.

Dillard’s single to center field scored Bowling to put Lebanon up 3-2 in the second.

Gannon scored as Hays reached on a third-inning error for a 4-2 lead. Abston’s three-run homer over the fence in right-center made it 7-2.

Fuller, Abston and Forsyth pitched for the Tennessee champions.