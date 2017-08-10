Lebanon finishes third in Dixie Series

The Tennessee champions finished third in the 11-team double-elimination tournament, the furthest a Lebanon team has advanced in a national tournament.

Lebanon, which lost to South Carolina 10-0 Monday, finally reached the Palmetto State champs for scores when Brody Hays hit a two-out homer put the Americans on the board in the top of the first inning. Jaylen Abston reached on an infield single and scored on Wyatt Bowling’s liner to center for a 2-0 lead before Tennessee left the bases full.

Bowling, Lebanon’s starting pitcher, stranded South Carolinians at the corners in the bottom of the first before enjoying a quick second.

Jackson Lea singled and scored on Connor Gannon’s double to left for a 3-0 lead in the third.

But Lebanon scored no more despite getting runners on base until the fifth.

South Carolina scored in the bottom of the fourth and put three across in the fifth.

Prior to this year, Kevin Gaines-coached teams in 2007 and ’16 finished in the final four of the World Series. Scott Sorce’s 2014 state champions went 1-2 in the World Series.