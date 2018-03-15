Earheart, Cole lead Bears past Smyrna 4-3

Earhart and Nelson Buckland doubled, as did John Dyer, who had the other RBI on a first-inning sacrifice fly as the Golden Bears improved to 3-0. Earhart drove in two on a third-inning double for a 3-0 lead before adding a fifth-inning sacrifice fly for what proved to be the deciding score.

Cole pitched five shutout innings with two hits and no walks allowed while striking out 10 in his first decision. Buckland recorded the final two outs for his first save, striking out one.

Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to Siegel at 6 p.m. Friday.