Fergusson’s walk-off single caps Wilson Central’s 4-0 week in Florida

Willoughby reached base on an error and moved to third on a bad pickoff throw. Fergusson’s single lifted Central to 4-0 and handed the win to Matthew Jenkinson, who pitched three shutout innings in relief of stater Will Wright.

Jenkinson surrendered two hits and two walks after Wright gave up single scores in the first and third innings on two hits and no walks while striking out six in four frames.

Central took a 2-1 lead in the third on RBI by Aaron Hubbell and Fergusson.

Fergusson and Connor Sullivan each had two hits.

The Wildcats will return home and begin the District 9-AAA grind with a home-and-home series with Beech. The teams will meet at Shackle Island at 7 p.m. Tuesday before a rematch at Gladeville 24 hours later. The league has abandoned north and south divisions. Every team will play the other seven in home-and-home two-game series.