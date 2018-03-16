Goodpasture tallies late to outscore Saints 11-6

Mt. Juliet Christian fell behind 4-0 before a five-run fourth put the Saints in front. Goodpasture went back in front with two in the bottom of the fourth before MJCA tied the game in the sixth.

But Goodpasture, coached by former Mt. Juliet coach Jim Carter, scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to hand the loss to Caylor Bates, the second of three pitchers. He, starter Cole Alsup and Camden Burgess, who recorded the final two outs, gave up nine hits while the Saints committed three errors as the slipped to 1-2 in the week-old season.

Mt. Juliet Christian collected six hits, including two singles and a run batted in by Dawson Perry. Dylan Boehm made the most of his production with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single. Tyler Blais delivered a two-run double and Alsup and Bates a single each.

The Saints were coming off a 12-11 loss at Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro on Thursday.

MTCS led 9-2 as the Saints committed seven errors.

Perry drove in three Saints scores on four hits while Burgess went 3-for-5. Noah Michael doubled and singled.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to district rival Nashville Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.