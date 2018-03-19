Pikeville takes final game of series, 9-4 after Cumberland ends losing streak with doubleheader sweep

The Bears salvaged the final game of the series after Cumberland (18-8, 2-1 Mid-South) won a doubleheader Saturday to open league play. Alvarado and Jorge Perez each drove in two runs and Pikeville pounded out 14 hits in the contest, plating nine runs but stranding 13 baserunners.

Carlos Moseley and Mykel Gordon each recorded three hits and Gordon added two RBIs for the Phoenix, who collected 13 hits as a team but left 11 runners on base, going just 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the contest.

Hedgecock (2-0) scattered 10 hits, giving up three runs with two walks and two strikeouts. He retired eight straight after two first-inning singles, stranded the bases loaded in the fifth as well as two runners in the first and seventh innings.

Cumberland starter Travis Dohr (2-2) suffered the loss, allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits in 6.0 innings. The righthander walked four, hit a batter and struck out six.

Pikeville (15-11, 1-2) struck first with a pair of runs in the third, with the rally starting after a two-out single by Alvarado. Alec Barba reached on a throwing error by CU third baseman Gordon, putting runners on the second and third, and Alvarado came across on a wild pitch.

Nelson Muniz walked and Matt Peterson singled to center, plating Barba for a 2-0 Bears edge.

The Phoenix cut the deficit in half in the fourth with a leadoff double by Rayden Sierra, who scored on a single from Gordon.

Alvarado started the UPike fifth with a double and Barba beat out a bunt single, putting runners on the corners. Muniz’s sacrifice fly to center pushed Alvarado across for a 3-1 Bears advantage.

Perez and Luke Lubiniecki both walked to begin the Pikeville sixth and the runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch. Dohr got a pair of groundouts against a drawn-in infield but Alvarado delivered a two-out, two-run single up the middle, extending the UPike lead to 5-1.

Gordon doubled to leadoff the bottom of the inning and Jared Schmidt singled with one out, putting runners on the corners. Kyle Blackwell’s single through the right side scored Gordon, but Hedgecock got out of the inning without further damage thanks to a pair of groundouts.

Pikeville broke the game open with four runs in the seventh against the CU bullpen, starting with a one-out single by Peterson and an RBI double from Vincent. Perez then delivered a two-run homer for an 8-2 UPike advantage.

Lubiniecki was hit and Travis Haen singled before an RBI single by Luke Hartlage made it 9-2 for the Bears.

Moseley doubled with one out in the bottom of the frame and Gordon’s two-out single plated a run. Cumberland got another run with a solo homer to leftcenter in the eighth.

The Phoenix loaded the bases in the ninth with another Moseley two-bagger. Gordon was hit with two outs and Nick Mira followed with a single, but Pikeville’s Brandon Sewell came in to get a popout by Schmidt to end the contest, earning a save.

Cumberland will not play again until this weekend at Kentucky in a three-game series beginning Friday at 1 p.m. CDT.

CU ends losing streak with doubleheader sweep

Jared Schmidt, Rayden Sierra and Mykel Gordon all homered in the first game and Gordon added a two-run homer in the second contest, helping Cumberland end a two-game losing streak with a doubleheader sweep against the University of Pikeville, 11-5 and 6-2, on Saturday at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium.

Sierra and Gordon each hit two-run shots and Schmidt added a solo shot in the first game, as the Phoenix (18-7, 2-0 Mid-South) scored in 6-of-8 innings. Gordon’s two-run homer capped a four-run third inning in the second contest, putting CU ahead for good.

Cumberland starter Thomas Galart (5-1) battled through seven innings in the opener, allowing five runs, four earned, on 11 hits. He walked two and struck out one. The right-hander worked out of a bases loaded and no out jam in the sixth with CU leading 8-5, getting a strikeout and a double play to end the threat for the Bears.

Curtis Hoppe got the final six outs, tossing two hitless innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Pikeville starter Max Hall (2-1) gave up seven runs on six hits in 3.1 innings. He walked seven and struck out six. UPike (14-11, 0-2) reliever Chase Robinson tossed four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

Sierra was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Hector Morales added three hits and Carlos Moseley collected two hits, walked three times and scored four times. The two teams combined for 27 hits and stranded 24 runners in the contest.

In the second contest Polo Portela (4-1) gave up a solo homer in the first but settled down after that, giving up six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts while allowing just the one run. He worked around a walk and an error later in the first inning and two singles by the Bears in the fifth.

Cumberland managed just five hits but walked six times in the contest.

Cumberland got on the board first in the opener after a leadoff single from Morales, though he was picked off. Moseley walked and moved to second on a failed pickoff attempt before Sierra doubled over the center-fielder’s head for a 1-0 CU lead after an inning.

The Bears answered with three runs in the second, starting with a leadoff double by Jay Vincent. Jorge Perez struck out but reached on a wild pitch, putting runners on the corners, and Luke Lubiniecki followed with an RBI double down the left-field line. Luke Hartlage grounded out to second, plating Perez, and Travis Haen singled to right with one out, scoring Lubiniecki for a 3-1 Bears advantage.

Schmidt’s solo homer to center in the bottom of the inning cut the UPike lead to 3-2, but the Bears plated single runs in the third and fourth innings.

Nelson Muniz reached on an infield single to start the frame and with two outs, he stole second and went to third on an errant throw. Perez doubled down the right-field line for a 4-2 Pikeville edge.

The Phoenix knotted the game with two runs in the bottom of the inning after a leadoff walk by Moseley, who moved to second on a balk. Gordon homered to left with one out, evening the score at four.

The Bears continued to answer, though, as Hartlage singled to start the fourth and pinch-runner Brandon Sewell went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Haen. Alvarado’s groundout pushed the runner to third and Alek Barba’s two-out single gave UPike a 5-4 advantage.

Cumberland regained the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the inning, with Moseley singling with one out before Sierra belted his eighth home run of the year, this one to left-center, putting the Phoenix ahead, 6-5.

But the home team was not done, as Gordon walked and Nick Mira singled before an RBI single up the middle by Andy Garretson. Peyton Wheatley’s run-scoring single to center pushed the lead to 8-5.

Pikeville threatened in the sixth, loading the bases with no outs on singles by Haen and Alvarado sandwiched around a walk to Barba, but after a mound visit from CU pitching coach Kevin Hite, Galart got a strikeout of Muniz and induced a 5-4-3 inning-ending double play to keep the lead at three.

Cumberland added two insurance runs in the seventh, beginning with back-to-back doubles from Morales and Moseley. Moseley went to third on a wild pitch and Mira’s two-out RBI single to right-center pushed the CU lead to 10-5.

In the eighth Wheatley was hit to leadoff and Caleb Kellogg singled before another free pass to Moseley, loading the bases. Sierra’s infield single plated the final run of the contest for the Phoenix.

Barba homered to right field with one out in the first inning of the second contest for the Bears, but Cumberland scored four times in the third to take the lead.

Janson Neff drew a leadoff walk and Wheatley’s sac bunt pushed pinch-runner Joseph Midgett to second. Midgett went to third on a passed ball and came across on a single to left by Morales.

Morales stole second and scored on Sierra’s single up the middle. Gordon then homered to left for the second time in the doubleheader for a 4-1 CU advantage.

In the fourth Jordan Hunt doubled to leftcenter with one out and scored on a pair of wild pitches. Sierra reached on a throwing error to start the fifth, took second on the play and came across on two wild pitches as well, extending the lead to 6-1.

Pikeville got the tying run on base in the seventh inning, scoring three times and stranding a pair of runners to end the contest.

Barba was hit and Muniz walked before a groundout by the Bears. Vincent also drew a free pass, loading the bases, and Daniel Sterenberg walked with two outs, forcing in a run. Pinch-hitter Lucas Bault dumped a two-run single into short center, cutting the CU lead to 6-4, but Blake Young struck out Haen to end the contest.