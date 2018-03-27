Kellogg's three hits, four RBI help CU sweep Brescia

The Phoenix (22-8) trailed 4-0 after five innings and 4-1 headed to the sixth in the opener before exploding for six runs in the sixth inning. Sierra’s two-run homer pulled Cumberland within a run and Jared Schmidt’s two-run double put CU ahead. Wheatley followed later in the inning with a two-run shot to rightcenter, capping the six-run frame.

Cumberland collected seven of its eight hits in the fifth and sixth innings, making a winner of Monty Stevens (3-1), who allowed four runs on six hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out three before giving way to Travis Dohr, who picked up his second save with one inning of work, striking out one.

Brescia’s Antonio Barrera (0-3) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on three hits in one inning of relief. Alex Pennes led the Bearcats (7-20) with two hits, a walk and two runs scored.

The Phoenix scored five times in the first two innings and Kellogg added a three-run homer in the fourth in the second contest. Carlos Moseley added two hits and RBIs and Sierra collected his second two-run home run of the day.

Blake Young (1-0) allowed two runs on two hits in five innings to get the win, walking one and striking out three. Andy Garretson and Brad Smith both made their season debuts on the mound, tossing one inning apiece.

Andy Flock hit a two-run homer for the Bearcats in the first inning but that was all for the visitors. Zach Johnson (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up seven runs on six hits in three-plus innings.

Brescia plated a run in the first inning of the opener with three singles, one apiece by Pennes and Flock before a run-scoring base hit by Nate Cissel.

In the third Pennes singled and Flock walked before a balk moved the runners to second and third. Cissel’s groundout plated Pennes for a 2-0 Bearcats advantage.

Brescia scored twice more in the fourth on solo home runs by Yonnelle Firebrace and Colton Hurt, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Phoenix finally got on the board in the fifth after going down in order in the first three innings before a leadoff double by Jordan Hunt in the fourth.

Mykel Gordon and Schmidt had back-to-back doubles to start the inning, but Gordon was thrown out at the plate trying to score. Garretson reached on an error, putting runners on the corners, and Janson Neff’s single to center cut the deficit to 4-1.

Things turned quickly in the sixth after a leadoff walk to Nick Mira and Sierra’s two-run blast, which chased Brescia starter Tanner Tow from the contest. Tow allowed three runs on five hits with three strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Moseley greeted Barrera with a single and Gordon walked and a balk pushed the runners to second and third. Schmidt then delivered a two-run double to center, putting Cumberland ahead for good. With two outs Wheatley homered to right-center, his second of the season, putting an exclamation point on the six-run inning.

Both teams started quickly in the second contest, with Johnson leading off the game with a single before a one-out, two-run homer down the rightfield line by Flock put the Bearcats ahead, 2-0.

Cumberland answered in the bottom of the inning with a one-out double by Kellogg before Sierra’s second two-run shot of the day, evening the contest at two.

Wheatley started a two-out rally in the second inning with a single and Hunt was hit before an RBI single by Kellogg. Sierra drew a free pass and Moseley followed with a two-run double down the left-field line for a 5-2 CU advantage.

In the fourth Wheatley was hit and Nathan Vaughn walked, setting up Kellogg’s three-run homer to right, his first of the year, for an 8-2 Phoenix lead.

Schmidt was hit to leadoff the fifth and Jacob Herrera singled before a fielder’s choice by Joseph Midgett put runners on the corners. Vaughn then singled through the left side, plating pinch-runner Evan Ledford with the final run of the contest.

Cumberland will play host to Lindsey Wilson in a three-game Mid-South Conference series this weekend beginning Friday at 2 p.m.