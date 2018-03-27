Smith pitches Bears past Station Camp

Smith struck out six and walked two to improve to 3-0. Brayden Osborne pitched the as the Golden Bears improved to 9-0 for the season and 2-0 in District 9-AAA.

Mt. Juliet took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and tacked on single scores in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh, more than offsetting Station Camp’s run in the fourth as the Bison slipped to 6-2, 1-1.

Eric Rice doubled among his three hits and drove in two runs. Trevor Vestal also singled twice and doubled, knocking in one score. Dylan Kasper doubled, singled and picked up an RBI. Aidan Raines tripled.

The teams are scheduled to hook up at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Juliet. But with the threat of rain, the game could be moved up to four, according to assistant coach Zach Tompkins.