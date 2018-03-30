Blue Raiders bang around Phoenix, 9-3

The Blue Raiders (14-17, 3-3 Mid-South) scored two runs in the third and fifth innings and four times in the sixth, taking control of the contest while Winfield (3-2) settled into a groove on the mound, retiring 11 straight in the middle innings. He also induced a pair of ground ball double plays, getting out of jam in the second inning and ending a Cumberland (22-9, 2-2) threat in the sixth.

The right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits, did not walk a batter and struck out three.

Alex Salcedo posted three hits and scored twice from the leadoff spot while former Watertown star Seth Price singled, walked and scored two runs as well for Lindsey Wilson. LWC collected 13 hits in the contest and also took advantage of seven Cumberland walks.

Thomas Galart (6-2) struggled with his command in his roughest outing of the season, taking the loss. He gave up nine runs on 11 hits in 5.1 innings, walking five and striking out three.

Carlos Moseley was 1-for-2 with a solo homer, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Phoenix.

Cumberland plated the first run of the contest when Moseley was hit with the first pitch of the second inning. Nick Mira rolled a ground ball through the right side and Moseley took third on the play. Jared Schmidt grounded into a 6-4-3 double play but Moseley scored for a 1-0 CU edge.

Lindsey Wilson loaded the bases in the third on walks to Price and Ben Heideman (a 10-pitch at-bat) as well as a bunt single by Salcedo, a miscommunication between Galart and first baseman Schmidt allowing the runner to reach. Steven Calderon lifted a soft single to right-center, plating two runs.

Maskill bunted the runners to second and third, but Oliver Baez’s soft liner up the middle was snagged by Galart and Jordan Gardner struck out to end the inning with the Blue Raiders ahead, 2-1.

Nick Sanders worked a leadoff walk in the fourth for LWC and Chavarria followed with a double to left. Sanders just beat the relay to the plate for a 3-1 Blue Raider advantage. Salcedo walked later in the inning and stole second with one out before a pop-up down the right-field line by Heideman.

Schmidt made a nice running grab down the line and threw to the plate. Pinch-runner Zak Mizell bluffed going but Salcedo did not see the runner stop. Cumberland got Salcedo in a run-down and eventually Mizell took off toward the plate and was tagged out by Nick Mira for a 3-2-6-2 double play to end the inning.

Lindsey Wilson added two more runs in the fifth, starting with a chopper over the middle by Calderon. With two outs Gardner dumped a double down the left-field line, plating a run, and Sanders followed with a solid single to center for another RBI and a 5-1 LWC lead.

The Blue Raiders broke the game open with four runs in the sixth, with Price leading off with a single to center before a bunt single by Salcedo. Heideman then doubled off the wall in right-center, plating a run, and two batters later Maskill singled to center, scoring two more. Chavarria’s single to right later in the inning pushed across the final run of the frame, extending the LWC advantage to 9-1.

Moseley’s solo homer to left with two outs in the seventh ended the scoreless stretch for the Phoenix.

In the ninth pinch-hitter Hector Morales singled to right and Rayden Sierra doubled to deep centerfield before a lineout to center by Moseley scored pinch-runner Parker Ward, but that was all for the home team.

The two teams will conclude the series with a noon doubleheader Saturday.