Wildcats win, climb to 10-1— Bears make themselves at home against Portland

The Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning before Central tied the score in the bottom half and took the lead with two runs in the fifth. The Wildcats tacked on an insurance score in the sixth as they outhit the visitors from Des Plaines, Ill. (a Chicago suburb) 8-4.

Matthew Jenkinson pitched four innings, allowing a run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine. Hayden Baker pitched two innings of one-hit relief for the win. Aaron Hubbell struck out the side in the seventh for the save as the Wildcats climbed to 10-1.

Gabe Jennings doubled as he, leadoff batter Cole Fergusson and No. 9-hitter Trent Wimmer had two hits each. Baker belted a triple.

Central will play twice Saturday against a pair of Coffee County rivals - at 12:30 p.m. against Tullahoma in a battle of Wildcats and at 3 vs. Coffee County.

Bears make themselves at home against Portland

MT. JULIET — Due to the weather-related difficulty of playing in Portland, the Panthers were the home team Friday at Mt. Juliet. But the Golden Bears still had their way in a 14-1 District 9-AAA win.

The Golden Bears scored five runs in the top of the third inning, added two in the fifth and really blew the contest open with seven in the top of the seventh before Portland got its tally in the bottom of the seventh.

Grayson Cole pitched the first three innings to improve to 3-0. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out seven. Warren Lee and Matthew Johnston each worked an inning with two strikeouts apiece to complete the two-hitter.

Mt. Juliet finished with 15 hits. Cal Burgett drove in two runs and Tyler Vestal and Aidan Raines one each on two hits apiece. Eric Rice drove in three runs on one hit before his replacement, Corey Settle, doubled and knocked in two more. Dalton Earheart and Brayden Osborne also doubled.