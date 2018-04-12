Blue Devils beat Vetetoe’s alma mater

Lebanon scored twice in the first and fourth innings and five times in the second to lead 9-0 midway through the fourth. Trousdale tallied in the bottom of the fourth before five Blue Devils crossed the plate in the sixth to activate the 10-run rule.

Jonathan Presley drove in seven runs for Lebanon while Trevor Sanders supplied two RBI. Presley, who homered in the sixth, also produced two of the Blue Devils’ 12 hits. Brady Chappell also went deep in the sixth and Chase Birdwell touched them all in the second. Birdwell, Chappell, Eli McDearman and Thomas Bryan banged out two hits each.

A staff of Lebanon pitchers starting with Trevor Sanders held Trousdale County to four hits while the Yellow Jackets committed six errors in the field. Sanders pitched a three-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts.

Friendship falls to Hendersonville 4-2

Hendersonville visited Friendship Christian on Thursday and doubled up the Commanders 4-2.

The Commandos jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Friendship moved in front 2-1 in the second. The Commanders leapfrogged back in front with two in the third and one in the fourth.

Braden Reece pitched six innings and took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out five. Camden Hayslip hurled an uneventful seventh.

Friendship outhit Hendersonville 9-8. Ben Jamison and Reece each had two hits and an RBI apiece to score Jamison and Jackson Eskew. Hayden Alexander also had a pair of hits.