Blais’ four RBI lift MJCA to 12-5 victory

Blais went 4-for-4, driving in three runs on a pair of doubles and getting his other RBI on a single.

Starting pitcher Dawson Perry produced a two-run triple and a double. Russell Prater singled twice and Camden Burgess once as as both knocked in a run. Alex Pitman produced a hit to round out the Saints’ 10-hit parade.

Perry pitched the first three innings and left with a 10-0 lead. Nolan Burgess worked the next two frames before Blais threw the final two to complete the three-hitter as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 8-8 for the season and 3-3 in the Middle Region District 2-A.

The Saints were coming off a 10-8 triumph Thursday over the Tennessee Heat at Donelson Rotary Park.

Mt. Juliet will face Hendersonville Christian for a home-and-home district series Monday (at MJCA) and Tuesday (at Moss Wright Park in Goodlettsville).