Columbia Academy defeats Wilson Central 4-2 in eight innings

The Bulldogs grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning against Central starter Matthew Jenkinson.

The Wildcats worked their way back into the game with single scores in the fifth and seventh. Connor Sullivan cracked a home run for one tally and Blaine Mabry drove in Aaron Hubbell with the other.

Jared Smith, the third of four Wildcat pitchers, pitched 1 1/3 innings to take the loss as Central fell to 15-4. Jenkinson allowed both runs (one earned) on six hits in four innings before Britt White threw two scoreless innings. Nick Baker recorded the final two outs.

Columbia Academy outhit Central 10-6. Leadoff batter Cole Fergusson singled twice for the Wildcats.

Central will open a two-game home-and-home District 9-AAA series with Station Camp at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Gallatin.