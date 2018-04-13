Winfree, Friendship split DH

Friendship took the nightcap 4-0.

The Commanders led 7-3 before the Aviators’ explosion, which was enough to withstand Friendship’s three-spot in the top of the seventh.

D.J. Rogers, Max Duckwiler and Noah Tidwell each drove in three runs for Friendship while Rogers and Storm Sellars each had two of the Commanders’ 12 hits.

Winfree Bryant finished with 11 hits.

Friendship scored all four runs of the second game in the first inning as Dillon Johnson drove in two of the scores and Sellars another.

Johnson and Carter Kring each pitched an inning for the Commanders, allowing no hit in the game called after two innings due to darkness.