The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Friendship scored twice in the second and went up 3-1 in the top of the fifth. West Wilson countered with two in the bottom of the fifth and sixth, offsetting the Commanders’ tally in the top of the sixth.

D.J. Rogers, Carson Kennedy and Cade Mahoney each had two of Friendship’s 10 hits as the Commanders outhit West Wilson by four.

Max Duckwiler pitched 5 1/3 innings for Friendship, striking out five.