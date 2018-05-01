Bears take 9-AAA top seed, region berth, following 10-0 blanking of Blue Devils

Ethan Smith pitched five innings of one-hit ball, allowing only a second-inning double down the right-field line by Corey Jones, and three walks while striking out 10 to hike his record to 7-0. Cade Hoppe and Brayden Osborne completed the one-hitter with an inning each as the state’s top-ranked team improved to 25-4 for the season and 13-1 in the district.

With the elimination of division play, league coaches also decided for the regular-season champion, provided it’s not shared, to receive a pass to the region. Mt. Juliet will play in the districts and should the Golden Bears be ousted early, they would go to the region as the No. 2.

Lebanon, whose coach Eric Vetetoe expected to finish either fourth or fifth and face Station Camp on Saturday at Mt. Juliet, matched the Bears zero for zero behind left-hander Evan Britt until the fourth inning when MJ scored a run. The visitors added two in the fifth and chased Britt with six in the sixth as Mt. Juliet finished with 10 hits off Britt and three relievers.

Dalton Earheart doubled in three runs and singled. Eric Rice doubled as he and Nelson Buckland each drove in two runs on as many hits. John Dyer also doubled.

Mt. Juliet will play host to the No. 8 seed in the district opener Saturday following the expected Lebanon-Station Camp matchup.