Eighteen Phoenix earn Academic All-MSC accolades

The Phoenix led all teams in the Mid-South with 18 players honored. The University of Pikeville was next with 14 players recognized by the MSC. Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award.

Seniors Rayden Sierra, Travis Dohr and Andy Garretson; juniors Daulton Smith, Parker Ward, Jacob Herrera, Joseph Midgett, Jared Schmidt, Christian Straub and Hunter Hancock; and sophomores Blake Young, Kaleb Qualls, Hayden Coffman, Jacob Davis, Ross Ledford, Matt Rowe, Darius Simple and Conner Underwood were all honored by the league office.

Cumberland will open the Mid-South Conference Championships on Thursday at 3 p.m. against Pikeville at Bowling Green Ballpark.