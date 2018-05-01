Wildcats drop 1-0 pitcher’s duel to Hendersonville

Reid Nelson tripled and scored on Austin Mays’ single in the fifth inning for the game’s only run.

Hanson allowed a single to Cole Fergusson and a double to Blaine Mabry while walking four and striking out nine.

Hubbell surrendered four hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Wildcats coach Anthony Ford missed the game while serving the last of a two-game suspension mandated by TSSAA following his ejection from the contest last Friday against Mt. Juliet. He also sat out Saturday’s game at Oakland. He will be back in the dugout and third-base coaching box tonight when the Wildcats travel to Drakes Creek Park to wrap up the District 9-AAA home-and-home with Hendersonville, which will be the final regular-season contest for Central.