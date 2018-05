Playing for Lindsey Wilson, Sanders has appeared in 44 games this season for the Blue Raiders and has recorded 33 hits, scored 32 runs, adding 19 RBIs. This season, the Freshman bolsters a .270 batting average and a .441 on base percentage.

The Raiders, seeded fourth, will face Georgetown at 9 a.m. Thursday in the first game of the MSC Championships at Bowling Green Ballpark.