Student-athletes must be a junior or senior and maintain a 3.50 grade-point-average to be eligible for the award.

Midgett posted a 3.98 GPA in athletic training while Sierra held a 3.77 in management and Smith carried a 3.74 in mathematics in secondary education. Ward had a 3.56 in criminal justice-public administration and Dohr held a 3.50 in accounting.

The NAIA honored a total of 411 student-athletes from 120 institutions.