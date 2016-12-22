Watertown finishes fifth in Florida

The Purple Tigers went 2-1 during the week and will enter the new year 13-2 for the season.

Watertown jumped to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and went into halftime ahead 44-26.

Seth Price poured in four three-pointers to pace the Purple Tigers with 17 points while Preston Tomlinson’s 13 included two triples, as did Rob Abercrombie’s 11. Ty Love scored six points while Heath Price and Austin Lasater each finished with five, Griffin Creswell four, Elijah Williams three and Vonte Bates, Jared Tomson, Addison Clinton and Blake Borcherding two apiece. Creswell collected six rebounds and Bates passed for three assists.

Watertown’s girls also finished fifth in the tournament with a 62-30 win over Bishop Verot Catholic (Fla.). The Tigerettes improved to 8-7 following their 2-1 week in the Magic Kingdom.

Both WHS teams will take the remainder of the holiday off before opening their final District 8-A schedule at home Jan. 3 against Goodpasture with the girls’ tipoff at 6 p.m.