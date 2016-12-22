Byrd’s 24 keeps Lady ‘Cats unbeaten

The Lady Wildcats led 10-7 following the first quarter but trailed 17-16 at halftime before a 17-7 third period put them up 33-24 going into the fourth as they claimed their 13th conquest of the season.

Addison Byrd sank six three-pointers to lead the Lady Wildcats with 24 points while freshman forward Lindsey Freeman finished with 15. Piper Elrod added eight, Taylor Tucker two and Anna Altman a free throw.

Rachel Allen led the Lady Cubs with 12 points as Cheatham County slipped to 13-1.

Central will return after Christmas to face the host Lady Bobcats in the Overton Christmas Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28. Mt. Juliet will be in the same tournament and open against Maplewood at 6:30 that night.

Wild picks up 500th career win as Lady ‘Cats advance past Rossview

CLARKSVILLE — John Wild picked up his 500th career coaching victory Tuesday night as his Wilson Central Lady Wildcats defeated host Rossview 36-21 in the Lady Hawks’ Christmas Tournament.

Wild, 70-9 in three seasons at Central, has been a head coach - boys and/or girls - in most seasons since leaving Friendship Christian to take the boys’ helm at Harpeth in 1992. One of three coaches in Tennessee to win state basketball championships in both boys and girls, he has logged wins at Moore County, Bradford, Lawrence County, Franklin County and Riverdale. He has also served as an assistant at Riverdale and on the collegiate level at Evansville and Lipscomb (under former FCS girls’ coach Greg Brown).

Rossview, the last team other than Memphis Central in last year’s state tournament, to beat the Lady Wildcats (in the 2015 Region 5-AAA semifinals) fell behind 11-2 in the first quarter, 20-8 at halftime and 26-11 through three periods as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 12-0 this season going into Wednesday’s championship game against 13-0 Cheatham County.

Senior guard Addison Byrd and freshman forward Lindsey Freeman each fired in 11 points and senior point guard Piper Elrod 10, including a pair of three-pointers, for Central. Anna Altman and Nathalie Ventura each tossed in two points. Kathryn Bean brought down nine rebounds while Taylor Tucker passed for three assists.

Devilettes fall in Memphis finals

MEMPHIS — Lebanon fell short to Memphis Home Education Association 63-57 in the finals of the More Than A Game tournament at Harding Academy.

The Devilettes were down by two points with the ball with less than 30 seconds to play. But three attempts to tie the score came up short as they slipped to 7-6.

“Proud of our team’s effort,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said after seeing Allissa Mulaski and Christaney Brookshire make the all-tournament team.

The Lady Eagles led 20-15 following the first quarter, 36-24 at halftime and 43-40 through three periods.

Annalise Burnett tossed in two three-pointers in leading the Lady Eagles with 22 points while Lindsey Vaughn sank 6 of 7 free throws on her way to 21 and Kylie Ioadholt 11.

Aaryn Grace Lester led Lebanon with 11 points while Mulaski swished home a pair of threes as she and fellow freshman Anne Marie Heidebreicht each had 10. Caleah Shannon and Maleigha Oldham each had eight, Brookshire six in the first period and Zyrina Neuble and Keionna Britton two apiece.

Lebanon will next face host Hickman County in the Above the Rim Invitational in Centerville on Dec. 28.