Wilson County 6th-Grade Championships

Walter J. Baird’s boys and West Wilson’s girls won the inaugural Class AA Wilson County Sixth-Grade Championships last Saturday at Cumberland’s Dallas Floyd Center. The tournament, hosted by the Lebanon/Wilson County Sports Council in conjunction with CU, fielded teams from Carroll-Oakland, DeKalb West, Friendship Christian, Southside, Tuckers Crossroads, Walter J. Baird, White County, Winfree Bryant and West Wilson. Carroll-Oakland’s boys and Southside’s girls won the Class A titles.