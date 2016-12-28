Blue Devils drop lead in fourth, play for third place today

Lebanon led 21-12 following the first quarter before Alcoa climbed to within 34-31 by halftime and 49-46 going into the fourth.

The Tornadoes took the lead for good on two free throws for a 54-53 edge midway through the fourth and kept widening the margin from the foul line as they moved into tonight’s championship game.

The Blue Devils dropped to 9-4 for the season and will play for third place at 5:30 p.m. today against Marshall County, which lost to Harding Academy 74-64 earlier Wednesday. Harding and Alcoa will meet for the championship at 8:30.

Overton overtakes Wildcats in fourth

NASHVILLE — Trunuius Travis scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help host John Overton come from behind to beat Wilson Central 68-63 Wednesday afternoon in the Overton Christmas Tournament.

The Wildcats led 47-44 with eight minutes left before they were outscored 24-16 down the stretch to slip to 7-6. They had won four straight and six of their previous seven outings.

Overton led 20-18 following the first quarter and 32-30 at halftime. Dorian Berry added 18 for the Bobcats.

Gavin Johnson countered with 22, including four three-pointers, for the Wildcats while Cole Booth tossed in 12 and Kito Aruh 11. Dawson Hamilton had nine on three second-half threes while Keno Aruh scored seven and Zay Kern two.

Central will return today for an 11 a.m. consolation contest against Siegel.

MJ’s Sanders sinks MLK at buzzer

NASHVILLE — While the Pride of the Southland Band was practicing outside, J.R. Sanders made sure Mt. Juliet was rocking and rolling inside Father Ryan’s gym as his pullup jumper from the free-throw line beat the final buzzer and Martin Luther King 54-52 in the Willie Brown ’65 Memorial Tournament consolation bracket Wednesday.

Father Ryan is the practice site for the Tennessee Vols football team and band as they practice for the Music City Bowl.

Sanders led the Golden Bears with 21 points as Mt. Juliet improved to 8-7 for the season.

David Windley scored 16 points and Kellen King 15 for Martin Luther King.

Mt. Juliet, which saw a six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, will be back today for the 4:30 p.m. fifth-place game.