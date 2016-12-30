Central tops MJ in Overton final

At least that was the coaches’ spin after the Lady Wildcats climbed to 16-0 with a 56-44 win Friday night.

Mt. Juliet coach Chris Fryer tried out a three-quarter-court press with his predominantly freshman lineup.

“Being at Christmas time you experiment and do some different things,” Fryer said after his Lady Bears slipped to 11-3. “With really nothing to lose tonight, we thought we wanted to go out there and give it our best shot and try to change some things up. But in the end, it really wasn’t very effective, and we’re going to have to get better as a basketball team.”

“I guess it threw me off guard a little bit, but not really,” Lady Wildcats coach John Wild said. “Our kids did a decent job passing, catching the basketball against their extended zone stuff. I think we turned it over 10 times, which we try try to keep it around 10 every game, because if you keep it around 10 against somebody as big and athletic as they are, that’s a pretty good number to shoot for.

“I was pleased with the kids’ effort on passing and catching. We threw a few souvenirs to them unforced. But that’s just something we’re going to have to clean up as we move into January… Anytime you play them you’re going to get better because they’re going to really expose some of your weaknesses. They’ve got a great interior game. Their guards are steady. Chris puts them in position they have a lot of success. It’s just a game it helps up get better and grow from… They’re very young and very talented and they’re going to be very scary as the season progresses and in the years to come.”

Mt. Juliet drew first blood and led 7-4 in the first quarter before an Addison Byrd three-pointer pulled Central into a tie and Piper Elrod’s runner put Central up 9-7.

A 10-0 run in the second quarter broke an 18-18 tie as Central opened a 28-20 halftime lead.

Mt. Juliet whittled away at the lead during the third quarter as Byrd picked up her fourth foul and went to the bench. A three-pointer by freshman Aaliyah Frazier put the Lady Bears briefly ahead 35-34 before Wilson Central freshman Lindsey Freeman, who led the Lady Wildcats with 21 points, drove for a layup to put WCHS back in front 36-35 going into the fourth quarter.

With Byrd continuing to sit on the bench, Central widened the lead as Elrod sank two three-pointers and all four of her free throws to send the Lady Wildcats on their way.

Byrd dropped in two threes as she and Elrod each threw in 13 points while Taylor Tucker scored six, Nathalie Ventura two and Kenadhi Killebrew a free throw.

“We’ve tried to develop some depth,” Wild said. “Freeman has gotten gradually better. Anna Altman, our senior has been a steady influence on us all year. Those two kids did a nice job finding Elrod for those couple of threes.

“Lindsey has gradually gotten better every game. She’s a long, athletic kid that’s a gym rat. She’s very coachable, she wants to learn. She’s got a high motor. She’s very unselfish. She’s bought into everything we’re trying to do. When you throw all those things together, it’s going to make for a nice player. She’s done a nice job fitting in with the older kids and the older kids have done a nice job trying to help her grow. It’s helped on both ends. She’s been a pleasant addition and we’re excited to have her.”

Freshman Emma Palmer powered in 21 from the post for Mt. Juliet while Frazier knocked in nine, veteran Julia Maki six on two triples, Naveah Majors four and Cassidy Harris and Tondrianna Davis two apiece.

“They’re good kids, working hard,” Fryer said of his callow, but talented, bunch. “But as I told them, we’ve got a long way to go. We want to be better in January than we were in December. We’re a work in progress. We’re still trying to figure ourselves out and I think we’re making the right steps and the right strides. We just got to continue to work hard every day in practice, come ready to practice and play, and I think with this young kids, I think we’ll improve.”

Both teams will re-enter the district grind at 6:30 p.m. next Friday - Central at home against Gallatin and Mt. Juliet at Beech.

Wilson Central finished the 2016 calendar year 35-1, if that means anything.

“The most important thing is we’re 3-0 (in the district) trying to go 4-0,” Wild said. “When you get right down to it, it’s all about 9-AAA and trying to position yourself for that tournament come February.”

Lebanon finishes third at Hickman County

CENTERVILLE — Lebanon rebounded from a semifinal loss to Brentwood Academy to take third place in the Above the Rim Invitational via a 77-44 win over Perry County on Friday night at Hickman County.

The Devilettes led 16-8 following the first quarter, 42-24 at halftime and 63-36 through three as they moved to 9-7 entering the new year. Lebanon, which will return to District 9-AAA action at 6:30 p.m. next Friday when Station Camp visits Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court, is three wins from handing coach Cory Barrett his 200th career win in 10 seasons, a run which began at Hickman County.

Maleigha Oldham made the all-tournament team after sinking five three-pointers for her 15 points for Lebanon. Allissa Mulaski swished home three triples as she and Caleah Shannon each scored 11. Anne Marie Heidebreicht and Christaney Brookshire each added eight while Akiraona Steverson supplied seven, Keionna Britton six, Zyrina Neuble three and Aaryn Grace Lester, Alyssia Francis, Jakeshia James and Rebecca Brown two apiece.

Chynia Brooks bagged a pair of three-pointers to lead the Viqueens with 18 points while Allie Hinson had 12.

Friendship falls into consolation game

JAMESTOWN — Host York Institute enjoyed the upper hand in the second and fourth quarters Friday afternoon to down Friendship Christian 54-43 in the Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational semifinals.

The Dragonettes held a 14-13 edge following the first quarter and widened the margin to 27-18 by halftime. The Lady Commanders cut the margin to 37-32 going into the fourth period before Friendship fell to 5-7 for the season.

Harli Smith scored 27 points and Lexi Smith 13 for York.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 18 points and twin Hailey 10 for Friendship. Autumn Groves added eight points while Rebecca Pettross put in four, Bayley West two and Hannah Alexander a free throw,

Friendship will face Bledsoe County at 2 p.m. today in the third-place game to wrap up the tournament.