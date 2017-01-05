Boys return to city league action

11-BOYS

Red 13, Black 9

Evan Gordon scored six points for the Red while Daniel Cason and Omar Watkins each tossed in two and Cole Reeder, Connor Glover and Aidan Donald a free throw apiece.

Emilio Jimenez scored six points and Greer Davis three for the Black.

9-10 BOYS

Blue 16, Green 12

Joey Thomas tossed in five points for the Blue while Elijah Shreeve scored five; Eli Scurlock, Jpeyton Iarson and Joshtin James two each and Abe Goolsby a free throw.

Easton Spurlock and Casen Kincaid each threw in three points for the Green while Connor Jones, Kayden Waller and Justin Allen each added two.

Orange 23, Gold 13

Garrett Oliver threw in 13 points and Wyatt Jones the other 10 for the Orange.

Reed Daley, Isaiah Walker and Malik Humes had four points apiece and Kalib Gilbert a free throw for the Gold.