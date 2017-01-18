Bears outlast Central in defensive struggle

The Golden Bears never trailed after Kene Aruh’s leaner pulled Central into a 4-4 tie. Mt. Juliet went on to open an 11-4 lead late in the first quarter.

Aruh’s one-hander in the post brought Central within 11-10. But Bryan Aiken’s free throw and one-hander in the post re-extended the lead and Mt. Juliet.

No one on either team scored in double figures. But Kyzick Schweppe had a couple of nifty baskets for Central. One of those was a 25-foot bank-shot at the first-half buzzer which brought the Wildcats within 16-14.

But Joey Hayes opened the second half with a corner triple and a pair of free throws. Isaac Stephens’ tip in was ruled to have beaten the third-quarter buzzer, a call with which the Wildcats disagreed, for a 27-17 lead.

Jordan Lockridge sank six fourth-quarter free throws as he and Stephens scored eight points apiece for Mt. Juliet. Hayes hit two triples and finished with seven points. J.R. Sanders sank four fourth-period foul shots and scored all six of his tallies in the second half. Aiken finished with five, Trey Pruitt three and Tony Thompson two as the Golden Bears improved to 13-7 for the season and 5-2 in District 9-AAA.

Cole Booth scored seven for Central while Aruh finished with five, twin Kito Aruh and Dawson Hamilton four each, Schweppe and Zay Kern three apiece and Nate Ochoa two as the Wildcats slipped to 9-8, 3-3.

Mt. Juliet was coming off a 63-53 win last Saturday at Beech in which the Golden Bears opened the second half with a 10-0 run to break a 21-21 tie. Terrell Wilson scored 19 points off the bench, going 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Stephens scored 12 as he and Pruitt each pulled down seven rebounds.

Central will play host to Gallatin in a makeup game Thursday night, 24 hours before Mt. Juliet travels to Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Anderson’s 7 treys not enough for MJCA at Friendship

Logan Anderson had a record-setting night for Mt. Juliet Christian. But the final score belonged to host Friendship Christian in a 64-51 win Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Anderson tied an MJCA record with seven three-pointers for his 21 points.

But Zach Blair countered with three triples on his way to 19 to lead Friendship. Joe Greenwood scored nine of his 16 in the first quarter as the Commanders took a 21-12 lead. Hanley Sobieszczyk supplied nine points, Ashton Young and Nolan Painter six each, Brady Stovall four and Dorian Champion and Jake Blair two apiece.

Caylor Bates bagged a pair of threes on his way to 11 for the Saints while Tyler Weest added eight, Preston Sloan six on two triples, Jacob Hall one three and Bailey Jones two.

Friendship led 38-23 at halftime and 48-38 going into the fourth.

Both teams will return to action Friday night - Friendship at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee and Mt. Juliet Christian at home against King’s Academy.

Blue Devils pummel Portland

PORTLAND — Lebanon had little trouble with Portland in a 59-26 triumph Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils led 17-2 following the first quarter, 33-13 at halftime and 42-23 through three as they improved to 12-6 for the season and 4-2 in District 9-AAA.

Cameron Oliver led Lebanon with 13 points while Eddie Jackson had all of his 10 tallies in the first half. Freshman Jeremiah Hastings hit two triples and eight points in the first half while Kameron Davis also dropped in eight and JaKeese Turner seven. Evan Britt bagged a pair of triples for his six, a total matched by Noah Mulaski in the first quarter. Zion Logue tossed in two and Ethan Njezic a free throw.

Cerant Cook paced Portland with 15 points, including all 10 Panther tallies in the third quarter.

Lebanon will play host to rival Mt. Juliet on Friday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Tigers just miss 100 again in road win

HENDERSONVILLE — Three days after scoring 100 points at Eagleville, Watertown almost did it again Tuesday night at Merrol Hyde, settling for a 97-66 District 8-A win.

The Purple Tigers needed those points as they trailed 38-37 at halftime before outscoring the Hawks 31-15 in the third quarter.

Seth Price poured in five three-pointers on his way to 31 points for the Purple Tigers while Austin Lasater sank three triples on his way to 17 and Preston Tomlinson tossed in 10. Deonte Bratcher knocked down nine points while Addison Clinton supplied seven, Blake Borcherding five, Griffin Creswell and Heath Price four apiece, Rob Abercrombie and Ty Love three each and Aidan Usher and Vonte Bates two apiece as Watertown improved to 16-3.

Heath Price passed for six assists while Love finished with five steals.

Watertown will travel to Goodpasture on Friday night following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.