Sam Houston sweeps Blue League double header

GIRLS

Byars Dowdy 18, Tuckers Crossroads 8

Andrea Huddleston had seven points for Byars Dowdy while Zakiyah Brooks and Kiyla Starks each finished with four and Ellie Brewington two.

Savannah Bone finished with four points for Tuckers Crossroads while Sydney Selby and Ella Wolfenbarger each tossed in two.

Lilly Purnell put in a pair of fifth-period points for Byars Dowdy.

Sam Houston 18, Carroll-Oakland 8

Laina Knight scored seven points for Sam Houston while Rolandria Dowell and Maliyah Wilkins each finished with four, Keeli Davis two and Lola Claire Chappell a free throw.

Cammi McNutt scored six points and Josie Atwood two for Carroll-Oakland.

Brooklyn Tucker tossed in a pair of fifth-period points for Sam Houston.

Coles Ferry 36, Castle Heights 12

Sani Scot scored 12 points while Macey Coleman and Brooklyn Young each collected 11 for Coles Ferry while Shekinah Brinkley tossed in two.

I’Tynashia Bates scored six points for Castle Heights while Kayla Crowder, Jaden Harris and Lily Maggart each managed two.

Jaycee Porterfield put in a pair of fifth-period points for Castle Heights.

BOYS

Tuckers Crossroads 33, Byars Dowdy 19

Jack Clinard totaled 12 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Brice Njezic notched nine, Chase Dickerson eight and Zeb Major four.

Denzarior Weir scored six for Byars Dowdy while Elijah Shreeve finished with four, Deshawn Sawyers and Marcus White three each, Casen Kincaid two and Joey Thomas a free throw.

Bryson Legon scored three points, Kincaid two and Sawyers a free throw in the fifth quarter for Byars Dowdy.

Sam Houston 23, Carroll-Oakland 19

Drew East and Remaurion Jackson each scored six points for Sam Houston while Tyler Kingdon finished with five, Mason Hallums three, Dameon Calloway two and Jakari Orange a free throw.

Carson Fox fired in nine points for Carroll-Oakland while Tol Swindell scored six and Avery Harris four.

Tyler Anderson and Ethan Roose each tossed in two points for Carroll-Oakland while Vatavion Leftwich also had a pair for Sam Houston in the fifth quarter.

Castle Heights 30, Coles Ferry 26

Christian Frewin fired in 15 points for Castle Heights while Kaleb Clark added eight, Kaiden West four and Kelondrus Crowell three.

Colby Jones tossed in 10 points for Coles Ferry while Easton Spurlock and Coley Weber each scored six, Garrett Oliver three and Easton Drennon a free throw.

Ford Graviss tossed in two points and Ja’Michael Mitchell a free throw in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry.

The Blue League traveling road show will stop off at Carroll-Oakland on Saturday with Castle Heights and Carroll-Oakland tipping off at 8 a.m., followed by Tuckers Crossroads against Coles Ferry at 10:30 and capped off by Sam Houston vs. Byars Dowdy at 1 p.m. girls will play first, followed by the boys.

Lebanon city league results

Recent results from the Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League games played at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:

TUESDAY

9-10 BOYS

Blue 16, Red 6

Abe Goolsby scored six points for the Red while Elijah Shreeve and Joey Thomas each finished with four and Peyton Hodge two.

Tol Swindell, Alex Martin and Talon Bailey each tossed in two points for the Red.

Green 18, Gold 16

Easton Spurlock scored seven points for the Green while Casen Kincaid collected six, Nolan Johnson three and Kayden Waller two.

Kalib Gilbert finished with five points for the Gold while Lincoln Evans finished with four; Caleb Butts, Reed Daley and Tryton Cook two apiece and Troy Dill a free throw.

11-BOYS

Blue 17, Green 4

Justin Rogers racked up eight points for the Blue while Andrew Brady finished with five, Bryson Hart two and Brody Hall and Cason Hollandsworth a free throw apiece.

Taylor Travis threw in three points and Jacob Blankenship a free throw for the Green.

MONDAY

9-10 BOYS

Green 17, Orange 14

Easton Spurlock scored seven for the Green while Casen Kincaid and Kayden Waller each finished with four and Connor Jones and Nolan Johnson a free throw apiece.

Wyatt Jones led the Orange with eight points while Garrett Oliver finished with five and Jayden Cook a free throw.

6-7 PEE WEE

Gold 8, Light Blue 7

Noah Murphy and Jarius Keeley each finished with four points for the Gold.

Jack Anderson fired in four points, Payton Webb two and Zion Clemmons a free throw for the Light Blue.

Clemmons also scored a pair of fifth-period points, as did the Gold’s Kyleeyah Jennings.

Blue 25, Orange 14

Blake Waldorf dropped in 10 points for the Red while Omari Carter collected eight, Darius Barr three and Braydon Hayes and Calvin Kacir two each.

Elliott Greer finished with four points for the Orange while Aryanna McCarver, Kaden Jefferson, Keegan Jones, Trenton Finley and Carter Mull each managed two.,

SATURDAY

6-7 PEE WEE

Red 12, Gold 11

Graham Huffaker scored six points for the Red while Peyton Brown, Karsen Rigsby and Xavier Neuble each notched two.

Jarius Keeley collected eight points for the Gold while Avery Davis dropped in two and Jamar Turner a free throw.

Blue 22, Gray 4

Omari Carter collected eight points and Blake Waldorf six for the Blue while Braylin Caruthers finished with four and Jaden Fugate and Darius Barr two each.

Xavier Dowell dropped in all four Gray points.

Green 13, Purple 12

Jason Singleton scored nine points and Amaure Manier four for the Green.

Rashed Williams racked up eight points for the Purple while Harper Haskins and Kaden Goodloe each tossed in two.

8-9 COED

Red 12, Black 11

Jace Waddell tossed in 10 points and Skeet Sharp two for the Red.

Brody West scored seven points and Damen Drake and Carter Major two each for the Black.

JAN. 12

8-9 COED

Green 6, Blue 4

Terrell Searcy scored all six points for the Green.

Andrew Bowers and Carmen Ferebee each finished with two for the Blue.

Orange 13, Gold 10

Evyn Underwood threw in three points for the Orange while Sloan Yarbrough, Taylor Finley, Kiah Seay, Christian Estell and Emmy Lindsey each tossed in two.

Ja’Michael Mitchell managed eight points and Alexis Sligh two for the Gold.

11 BOYS

Black 10, Green 8

Nicolas Cason and Riley Patrick each finished with four points and Tyler Quail two for the Black.

Jacob Blankenship scored six points and Peyton Hoover and Thomas Curley a free throw each for the Green.