Blue Devils pull away from Aviators

Winfree Bryant led 9-1 following the first quarter and clung to a 13-11 halftime edge. But Baird outscored the Aviators 15-9 in the third quarter to grab a 26-22 advantage and closed the contest with a 19-5 fourth as the Blue Devils improved to 17-6.

Ty Bailey and Isaac Johnson each tossed in 12 points for Baird while Toney Conn added eight, Jamar Kynard seven, Luka Saller four and Bronar Goshern two. Johnson also secured seven rebounds.

D. Shannon scored nine for Winfree Bryant while Will Seats and Davuionne Jennings each supplied seven and Zach Marshall four.

Baird will play host to Southside on Monday for Eighth-Grade Night. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.

Owen’s putback lifts FCS to Haile victory

MURFREESBORO — Bobby Owen’s putback as the final horn sounded advanced Friendship Christian’s boys in the James C. Haile tournament with a 33-31 win over Dibrell on Thursday night at Middle Tennessee Christian.

The Commanders led most of the night, but fell behind by five with 3:30 to play. Camden Hayslip then took over with nine of his game-high 23 points in the final three minutes of the game.

Friendship will play host to Donelson Christian on Friday for homecoming. Festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by the girls’ game at 5.