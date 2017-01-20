Strong 2nd qtr. lifts Devils past Mt. Juliet

The Golden Bears got off to a 14-8 first-quarter lead before the Blue Devils used a 15-2 second period to grab a 23-16 halftime advantage. Lebanon held a 34-23 lead going into the fourth as the Devils improved to 10-2.

Edmund Stewart scored 12 points from the post for Lebanon while Gaven Reasonover and David Greene each notched nine, Polo Phillips eight, Dawson Allen five and Malcolm Logue a free throw.

Gage Wells scored 11 points and Reggie Grimes 10 for Mt. Juliet while Grayson Cole collected six, Jack Gold five and Kaleb Seay four.

Lebanon will travel to Hendersonville on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.